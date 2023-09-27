Travis Kelce wants to be more low-key about his connection with Taylor Swift despite being the one to bring it up in the first place.
“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” the athlete, 33, explained during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with older brother Jason Kelce.
Travis said he wanted to respect Swift’s privacy, adding, “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”
As they continue to explore their relationship, Travis is looking forward to keeping some aspects of his personal life to himself.
“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he concluded, referring to Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying ‘All right now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it.”
Travis confessed in July that he tried shooting his shot with Swift while attending one of her Eras Tour performances in Kansas City.
“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason, 35, on their podcast. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
He added: “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”
As speculation about his status with Swift picked up, Travis discussed feeling guarded about falling in love.
“To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time,” he admitted on an episode of Kristin Cavallari‘s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month. “You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”
The frenzy grew even stronger when Swift, 33, showed up to support Travis and his team when they played the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Swift was seen spending time with Travis’ mother in a VIP suite before leaving the stadium in Travis’ convertible.
“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly following the pair’s public outing. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”
During Wednesday’s podcast, Travis praised Swift for coming to his big game.
“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he gushed. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric.”