Travis Kelce wants to be more low-key about his connection with Taylor Swift despite being the one to bring it up in the first place.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” the athlete, 33, explained during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with older brother Jason Kelce.

Travis said he wanted to respect Swift’s privacy, adding, “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

As they continue to explore their relationship, Travis is looking forward to keeping some aspects of his personal life to himself.

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he concluded, referring to Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying ‘All right now’ will have to be kinda where I keep it.”

Travis confessed in July that he tried shooting his shot with Swift while attending one of her Eras Tour performances in Kansas City.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason, 35, on their podcast. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added: “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

Related: Joe Jonas! Harry Styles! Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

As speculation about his status with Swift picked up, Travis discussed feeling guarded about falling in love.

“To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time,” he admitted on an episode of Kristin Cavallari‘s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month. “You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

The frenzy grew even stronger when Swift, 33, showed up to support Travis and his team when they played the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Swift was seen spending time with Travis’ mother in a VIP suite before leaving the stadium in Travis’ convertible.

Related: A Swiftie’s Guide to Travis Kelce: Everything to Know Travis Kelce is no stranger to being the talk of the NFL, but now, he’s at the center of the Swifie universe. Kelce, a tight end, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, going on to play in and win the Super Bowl with the Missouri team in 2020 and 2023. After more […]

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly following the pair’s public outing. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

During Wednesday’s podcast, Travis praised Swift for coming to his big game.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he gushed. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric.”