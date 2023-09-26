Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been talking longer than fans might think — but multiple sources tell Us Weekly that they’re still taking it slow.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” an insider exclusively says of Swift and Kelce, adding that the duo, both 33, met through a mutual friend. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, which will hit South America in November, but she’s still “working hard right now and not looking for anything serious” because of her packed schedule.

“But anything is possible,” the insider adds. “They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

A third source adds that the twosome are “enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other.”

Kelce and Swift made their first public appearance on Sunday, September 24, when Swift went to watch him and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears. While Travis was on the field, Swift sat in a box with his mom, Donna Kelce. After the game, the duo were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.

While Sunday’s NFL extravaganza marked the first time Swift and Travis were seen together, a second source tells Us that the pair were “in contact for a while” before she came to the game.

Related: Every NFL Star and Celeb Invested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

“He’s thrilled she came to see him and it all went off perfectly,” the source adds, noting that neither of them “want to rush” their relationship. “Taylor had such a blast and got along great with his mom and friends too.”

Days before Swift’s visit to Kansas City, Travis hinted that he’d asked her to come check out one of his games. “I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Travis attended one of Swift’s Kansas City tour stops in July — and brought his own friendship bracelets — but he didn’t get to talk to her before the concert.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. … I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

For more on Travis and Swift’s romance, look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday, September 27.