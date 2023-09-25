Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together for the first time after the Kansas City Chiefs won their game against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

Swift, 33, was seen leaving the locker room with Kelce, also 33, after the game. While he was on the field, the singer was in his suite, watching the game alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. Swift seemed enthusiastic, cheering for the Chiefs, chest bumping one of her pals and even appearing to enthusiastically shout “Let’s f–king go” at one point.

She wore a Chiefs windbreaker over a white tank top and accessorized with red lipstick and matching red nail polish. When Swift left the venue with Kelce, per an Instagram video from sports reporter Payton Sun, the football player wore a matching white and blue jacket and pants, perfectly matching the color scheme of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album. Photos on social media showed them driving off together in a convertible.

The superstar’s presence at the NFL game wasn’t entirely unexpected. Kelce made it clear that Swift had been invited to cheer him on.

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Luckily, Swift saw the Chiefs on their A-game. The team won 41 to 10, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the pressure was on to make sure Kelce looked good with his special guest in the stadium.

“Do you realize how much pressure there was on you from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house tonight?” Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews asked Mahomes after the game.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

“I felt a little bit of pressure,” Mahomes admitted. “So I knew I had to get it to Trav. … I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.” (Mahomes also celebrated his 10-month-old son Bronze attending for the first time, but the pop star’s attendance just slightly overshadowed his little one’s first NFL game.)

Prior to connecting with Swift, Travis dated Kayla Nicole on and off for several years. The 12-time Grammy winner, for her part, has been single since May when Us Weekly confirmed she had ended her brief fling with Matty Healy. Swift split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, in April.