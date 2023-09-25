The newest Mahomes is making his debut at Arrowhead Stadium! Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) shared several sweet snaps of son Patrick — nicknamed Bronze — Mahomes on the football field to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 24.

The 10-month-old, who Brittany, 28, shares with husband and Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sported his dad’s Kansas City Chief No. 15 jersey while watching him play against the Chicago Bears.

“Bronzie Boys first time on the field,” Brittany captioned the Instagram Story, with a facing holding back tears emoji.

In one of the photos, Brittany is seen kneeling on the field with Bronze in her arms. Brittany and Patrick’s, 28, eldest daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2, watches the game in front of her mother.

Brittany also shared a picture of Bronze smiling while in the stands at the game, and another closer look at his head to toe red ensemble — fitting, with the Chief’s colors being red and gold.

For her part, Brittany has supported her husband at countless games. The pair have been together since high school and got engaged in September 2020 on Brittany’s birthday at Arrowhead Stadium. They later tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii, with Sterling serving as a flower girl. Patrick and Brittany welcomed Bronze in November 2022.

After his son’s birth, Patrick opened up to reporters during his weekly news conference in Kansas City about how the pair landed on Bronze’s unusual nickname.

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfect with Sterling,’” Patrick said. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

The Mahomes family was recently featured in the new Netflix docuseries Quarterback, which followed Patrick during the 2022 NFL season. Prior to the show airing in July, Patrick shared what he hoped the docuseries showed about NFL stars during the Los Angeles premiere.

“I think everybody knows it’s hard work, but I think balancing football with life and just being a normal guy and [having] a normal family, I think that’s what people are really gonna see, not only from me, but from Marcus and from Kirk,” Patrick said. “And you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too. We wanted to show people a glimpse of what it is to be in the NFL and to have a great family. And I think we did that in the show.”

As for Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Bronze wasn’t the only one in attendance who was turning heads. Taylor Swift was also spotted at the game, fueling romance rumors with Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce.