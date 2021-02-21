From football player to father! Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, gave birth to their first child on Saturday, February 20.

“Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21,” the NFL star captioned a pic on Instagram on Sunday, February 21, that showed the newborn’s hand with theirs while the new mom wore a necklace with Starling’s name. Matthews shared the same photo, adding that the baby girl weighed 6 lbs 11 oz.

The couple shared their pregnancy news in September 2020, showing their baby-to-be in an ultrasound photo. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the fitness guru, 25, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

The athlete, also 25, shared the same photos to his own account, captioned with a heart emoji.

The social media uploads came three weeks after the NFL player proposed to Matthews. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” the bride-to-be captioned a September 2020 Instagram slideshow of their engagement. “I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

While awaiting their little one, the pregnant star documented her baby bump progress via Instagram, from her October 2020 sex reveal party to her December 2020 baby shower.

Her fiancé didn’t attend the bash but sent a sweet shout-out in a video played amid festivities. “I hope you’re having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it’s everything you could dream of,” Mahomes gushed in the footage. “You’re going to be the best mom ever and I hope that I can be just as good a dad.”

Matthews also shared her workouts on social media, which she defended in October 2020. “I truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good,” she tweeted at the time. “My, oh, my. Do your research peeps, there’s lots of new info out.”

The former soccer player was simply “listening” to her body, she went on to explain via Instagram. “Everyone is different, every pregnancy journey is different, but we are all mamas creating a beautiful child and that is such a blessing!!”

She and Mahomes started dating in 2012 at Whitehouse High School when the professional football player was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior. While they went to separate colleges — Texas Tech for the quarterback and University of Texas for his then-girlfriend — they stayed together.

The couple live in Kansas City and have two dogs, Steel and Silver.