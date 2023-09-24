Taylor Swift is ready to cheer on rumored love interest Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24.

Swift, 33, watched the game in an Arrowhead Stadium box as Kelce, also 33, and his NFL team took on the Chicago Bears. Swift sported a T-shirt in the team’s red and white colors as she sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

Rumors first swirled that Swift was dating the Chiefs tight end after he watched her Eras Tour concert at his team’s stadium — and wanted to connect with her backstage.

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out,” Travis said during a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

He continued: “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

After his brother, Jason Kelce, pressed what type of friendship bracelets they were, Travis revealed he crafted one with his phone number on it.

Related: Nick Lachey! Alyssa Milano! Joe Manganiello! Celebs Who Love Football Football fanatics! It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football, but there are also plenty of stars that enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines, too — or from the comfort of their homes. Whether they’re suiting up in the jerseys of their favorite players […]

While Travis was unable to gift his DIY bracelets to Swift, rumors continued to heat up after various outlets reported that the duo had been out on a couple of dates together. NFL announcers even played into the speculation earlier this month, making references to Swift’s lyrics whenever Travis scored a touchdown.

Jason, 35, however, was confused about their relationship status — but thinks it could be true.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” Jason, who plays football for the Philadelphia Eagles, quipped on Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, September 20. “Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true.”

One day later, Travis acknowledged his sibling’s remarks — while offering an update on the potential romance.

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Prior to his interest in Swift, Travis last dated Kayla Nicole on and off for several years. He also searched for love on his own reality dating show, Catching Kelce, in 2016.

The Grammy winner, for her part, has been single since May when Us Weekly confirmed she had ended her fling with Matty Healy. (Swift split from her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, shortly before connecting with Healy.)