Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be.

For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the past, but this time, things seem officially done. A relationship that long merits rewatching some of its gameplay footage, we’ll start with an introduction to the key player.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Kelce and Nicole’s on-again/off-again relationship: