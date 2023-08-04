Josh Allen is offering dating advice to fellow football player Travis Kelce after Taylor Swift turned down the chance to meet him.

When asked in a Thursday, August 3, interview with FanDuel TV if he had any advice for Kelce, 33, when it comes to dating “superstar talent,” Allen, 27, didn’t hold back.

“Not [with] friendship bracelets,” the Buffalo Bills quarterback quipped, referencing Kelce’s attempt to give Swift, 33, jewelry with his phone number on it while attending a recent Eras Tour performance. “I’m surprised though. It’s hard to say no to Travis Kelce.”

Late last month, Travis dished on his experience trying to woo Swift during the July 26 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis confessed. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Travis then explained the tradition of sharing jewelry at Swift’s concerts to his brother. “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said.

Jason, 35 — who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — was curious whether his brother, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was referring to the digits on his jersey, 87, or his phone number. “You know which [number],” Travis replied, laughing.

He continued: “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Swift, who hails from Pennsylvania, has often been vocal about her support for Jason’s team, the Philidelphia Eagles, even giving them a shout-out in the Evermore song “Gold Rush.” That allegiance may have hindered her interest in dating someone from the Chiefs — at least according to Jason.

“She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. … Maybe she just made something up,” Jason teased. (The siblings and their respective teams faced off in February’s championship game, with the Chiefs winning 38-35.)

While Travis may still be figuring out how to land a date with a pop star, Allen, for his part, has been dating singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld since earlier this year. The twosome first sparked romance speculation in May, just one month after Allen’s longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams unfollowed him on social media.

Allen and Steinfeld, 26, have been photographed out and about multiple times since they were first seen together, and Allen publicly addressed his new relationship for the first time earlier this month.

During an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Wednesday, August 2, he confessed “the fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” while referring to stories about him “making out” with Steinfeld.