On the town! Hailee Steinfeld was photographed enjoying a sushi date with Josh Allen amid speculation that the pair are dating.

The Hawkeye actress, 26, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, were snapped having dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City over Memorial Day weekend. In the photo, the NFL player put his arm around the True Grit star as they posed for a photo with friends and the restaurant’s chef.

The athlete and the Dickinson alum first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted strolling through NYC on Thursday, May 25. The duo were seen exiting a black SUV on Thursday before embarking on a night out in Manhattan. In one photo, the University of Wyoming alum put his arm around Steinfeld as they navigated through a crowd of people.

Two days later, the pair continued to fuel relationship speculation with another outing in the Big Apple. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Love Myself” songstress wore a figure-hugging black mini dress and knee-high boots, while Allen kept it casual in a black T-shirt and dark jeans.

Steinfeld’s hangouts with Allen come one month after rumors surfaced that the football star split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams after eight years together.

The sports pro met Williams, 25, when they were kids at a birthday party for Allen’s brother. The Pilates instructor asked Allen to be her date to a Sadie Hawkins dance while they were in grade school, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until they were in college.

“I don’t think we talked for a year after that night,” Williams recalled during a September 2022 episode of Kelly Stafford‘s “The Morning After” podcast. “He was just so shy, and I wasn’t at the time. He ghosted me for, like, a year, but at the same time, I was like, ‘OK, I get it, things are just not in our timing right now.’ I knew it wasn’t meant to be at the time but I always knew in the back of my head it’s not over.”

Williams later moved to New York after Allen was drafted to the Bills in 2018, but fans began speculating about their relationship status earlier this year when the fitness pro quietly unfollowed Allen on social media.

The former cheerleader also deleted all of her photos with Allen from their relationship. The California native, for his part, still has a few snaps of the pair on his own Instagram page, but he no longer follows Williams — and she is not tagged in any of his pictures. (Neither Williams nor Allen have publicly commented on the breakup speculation.)

Steinfeld, for her part, was linked to Niall Horan in early 2018, but the pair called it quits less than one year later. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018. “They still have a lot of love for each other.”