Move over, Loki! Hawkeye is back with his own Disney+ TV show — but this time around, he’s not teaming up with the Avengers. He’s got a new sidekick by the name of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye catches up with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) after he helped Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of the team take down Thanos in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The bow-and-arrow wielding hero — who made his movie debut in 2011’s Thor — is one of the only original members of the Avengers that is still alive, which means there’s a lot of pressure on him to defend Earth from whatever villains await. One of them might even be a relative of the dearly departed Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who lost her life in Endgame.

Disney+ has kept the plot of the new six-part series under wraps, but it’s reportedly “an adventure series” in which Clint “will pass the torch to Kate Bishop,” according to Variety.

Renner teased that Steinfeld’s character will play an important role in the show — while also being a bit of a pain in Clint’s backside.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” the Hurt Locker actor told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye.”

He continued, “The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Luckily, art didn’t imitate life for Renner, who told EW that he helped his younger costar acclimate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by “protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff.”

The Mayor of Kingstown alum didn’t want to just act in the project — he also “wanted to protect” Steinfeld “because there’s a lot of physical stuff,” he said. “She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.”

Hawkeye is the fifth Marvel TV series to premiere in 2021, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and the animated What If?

For those fans who can’t get enough Marvel, The Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, hits theaters on November 5th, less than a month before Spider-Man returns for his third movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Hawkeye: