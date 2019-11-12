Is Disney+ the happiest streaming service on Earth? It sure sounds that way. The massive home for Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and many more officially launched on Tuesday, November 12, bringing nearly 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV to streaming.

The service costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year and works on multiple platforms. Content can be downloaded to be watched offline (great for commuting!) on up to 10 different devices, and four devices can stream from one account at the same time.

In addition to the new streaming content, detailed below, the movie and television selection also includes tons of classics. Both Pixar films and classic Walt Disney Animation Studios titles are also available, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Tangled and many more.

Three of the four highest-grossing films of all time will also be streaming: Avengers: Endgame, Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In general, Marvel has taken a large place on the platform. In addition to Endgame, the following are streaming: Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man 2, Thor, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: The First Avenger and Ant-Man.

Many Disney Channel TV shows and movies are also available. Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, Kim Possible and Jessie are just a few of the series streaming in addition to 100+ DCOMs, including The Cheetah Girls, Star Struck, Camp Rock, Cadet Kelly, Halloweentown, Zenon and Model Behavior.

Marvel, National Geographic, Disney Channel and Disney Junior TV series are also now available, as well as 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

For more details on the streaming service and all the new original content, scroll through the gallery below: