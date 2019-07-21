Let Phase 4 commence! Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, July 21, and revealed the plans for the next set of films and shows following the mega successful Infinity Saga.

“The Infinity Saga is complete,” Feige, 46, told the crowd before outlining what fans can expect in the next two years. The Boston native added that there will be a handful of shows that will be released on the Disney Plus streaming service that is set to go live in November.

Taking the stage at the packed event included Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson and the star-studded cast of The Eternals that includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden.

Awkwafina is set to have a role in the upcoming Asian superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings slated to hit theaters in February 21. Japanese-American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film.

Also announced is a fourth Thor movie that sees Natalie Portman as the female version of the Goddess of Thunder. Tessa Thompson, who will reprise her role as Valkyrie, confirmed during the Comic-Con panel that her character’s story will have a lesbian narrative.

“As new king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson explained. “That will be the first order of business.”

Four of the Disney Plus app shows in the works are based on Avengers characters including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye.

“I get to teach someone else how to be a superhero without superpowers,” Renner joked at Comic-Con, with a nod to the introduction of Kate Bishop in the upcoming show.

Scroll down to see the full lineup of Marvel’s Phase 4!