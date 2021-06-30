See Florence Pugh’s Chic Superhero Style at ‘Black Widow’ Premiere

Making her Marvel debut! Florence Pugh proved she’s fit for superhero stardom at the premiere of Black Widow on Tuesday, June 29.

The 25-year-old actress, who plays the role of Yelena Belova, blew Us away on the red carpet, rocking a gorgeous Miu Miu midi-dress that was just as fierce as it was fabulous.

With a sparkly silver rope tying her top together and shimmery Jimmy Choo shoes, the star most definitely brought the glitz and glam. To up the ante, she accessorized her look with Bulgari baubles. She stunned in a serpenti necklace and ring from the brand.

Pugh’s beauty look is really what stole the show though. As her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray so eloquently phrased it, she is “dip-dyed, ruby eyed and sparklified.”

The Little Woman actress originally dyed her tips a dusty purple earlier in the month, upping the brightness for the premiere. Her hairstylist, Pere Lux styled her locks in beachy waves and used quite a bit of gel to slick back her hair.

When it came to makeup, it was most definitely a monochromatic moment. Makeup artist Alex Babsky create a scarlet eye to match her hair. To get the look, he used Dior and Lancôme eyeshadow.

Fans were obsessed with her glam, taking to the Twitterverse to share their love for the Marvel newbie’s look.

“Florence Pugh said the Black Widow premiere is a game and she is winning,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Florence Pugh shining at her very first Marvel premiere is everything you need to see today.”

Someone else said, “Florence Pugh knows how to rock a red carpet … wow.”

But as excited as they were about Pugh stepping into the spotlight, many couldn’t help but miss Scarlett Johansson at the premiere. This will be the 36-year-old actress’ last starring role in the franchise.

After Marvel Studios posted a compilation video from from the premiere, fans quickly shared their disappointment over Johannson’s absence on the red carpet.

“Not Scarlett not being on her own movie premiere,” a user chimed in. Another added: “I can’t believe she wasn’t at her own premiere … her last Marvel film and she wasn’t there😩.”

Even with her not in attendence, the event, which was held in London, was star studded. Lab Rats’ Kelli Berglund, WandaVision’s Emma Caufield, Shang-Chi and the Legend of 10 Rings’ Meng’er Zhang and more showed up in style.

To see the fabulous fashion from the event, keep scrolling!