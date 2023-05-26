Big Apple adventures! Hailee Steinfeld was spotted wandering New York City with Josh Allen following rumors he’s back on the market.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress, 26, was photographed walking with the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, on Thursday, May 25, according to photos obtained by The Post.

Steinfeld wore an oversized white blazer, light-washed jeans, nude heels and carried a brown handbag in the snaps. Allen, meanwhile, stood nearby the Barely Lethal actress, wearing a white tee, jeans and white sneakers.

The twosome were seen getting out of a black SUV on Thursday before they enjoyed a night out in Manhattan. In one snap, the NFL player put his arm around the True Grit star as they weaved through the crowd.

Allen’s evening with Steinfeld came one month after rumors surfaced that he and longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams split after eight years together.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in April that Williams, 27, quietly unfollowed the two-time Pro Bowler on social media. The Fresno State University alum also deleted all of her photos with Allen from their relationship.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former University of Wyoming quarterback, for his part, still has a few snaps of Williams on his Instagram page, including a birthday tribute to his hometown sweetheart from April 2020. “I hope your day was amazing as you, here’s to 24 and more! ❤️,” he wrote at the time.

However, as of May he no longer follows the former college cheerleader — and she is not tagged in any of his pictures. (Neither the professional athlete nor Williams have publicly commented on the breakup speculation.)

Allen first met Williams when they were 8 years old at a birthday party for the NFL star’s brother. While the Pilates instructor asked Allen to be her date to the Sadie Hawkins dance in high school, they didn’t actually give their relationship a chance until freshman year of college in 2015.

The pair made it through a long-distance romance and Williams was later by Allen’s side when he was drafted into the NFL in 2018. She later moved to New York to be with her partner, but earlier this spring they seemingly hit a bump in the road.

Steinfeld, for her part, was linked to Niall Horan in early 2018. The duo called it quits before the new year.