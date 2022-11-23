The Barden Bellas’ real-life romances! While Pitch Perfect fans were all about Anna Kendrick and Skylar Astin’s characters’ in-universe relationship, the cast has had their fair share of dating experience in real life, including one Pitch Perfect marriage.

Anna Camp, who portrayed Bellas’ leader Aubrey throughout the three-movie franchise, tied the knot with Astin in 2016, four years after the first film was released. However, their relationship wasn’t meant to last and the two divorced in 2019.

Snow, for her part, married Tyler Stanaland in 2020. The pair split two years later, almost immediately after Stanaland’s reality show debut on Netflix’s Selling the OC. The former pro surfer revealed in August 2022 that his costar Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him multiple times, and his flirtatious behavior with his other female castmates quickly made headlines. Weeks later, Snow and Stanaland announced their separation via nearly identical Instagram statements.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland wrote in his post, while the American Dreams alum said the same, replacing her name with his. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Kendrick has also experienced the effects of heartbreak in the spotlight. The A Simple Favor actress publicly split from Bill Hader in June 2022, whom she starred alongside in 2019’s holiday movie Noelle, in which they played siblings.

The former couple began dating in January 2022, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time, “They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot.”

Though her castmates have dealt with public breakups, Rebel Wilson — who split from Jacob Busch in 2021 — found love with Ramona Agruma and went public with their romance in June 2022.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Senior Year star captioned their Instagram debut.

