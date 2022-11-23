The Barden Bellas’ real-life romances! While Pitch Perfectfans were all about Anna Kendrick and Skylar Astin’s characters’ in-universe relationship, the cast has had their fair share of dating experience in real life, including one Pitch Perfect marriage.
Anna Camp, who portrayed Bellas’ leader Aubrey throughout the three-movie franchise, tied the knot with Astin in 2016, four years after the first film was released. However, their relationship wasn’t meant to last and the two divorced in 2019.
“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland wrote in his post, while the American Dreams alum said the same, replacing her name with his. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”
Kendrick has also experienced the effects of heartbreak in the spotlight. The A Simple Favor actress publicly split from Bill Hader in June 2022, whom she starred alongside in 2019’s holiday movie Noelle, in which they played siblings.
The former couple began dating in January 2022, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time, “They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot.”
Though her castmates have dealt with public breakups, Rebel Wilson — who split from Jacob Busch in 2021 — found love with Ramona Agruma and went public with their romance in June 2022.
“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Senior Year star captioned their Instagram debut.
Keep scrolling to get all the details of the Pitch Perfect cast’s dating pasts:
'Pitch Perfect' Cast's Dating Histories: Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and More
Snow, for her part, married Tyler Stanaland in 2020. The pair split two years later, almost immediately after Stanaland’s reality show debut on Netflix's Selling the OC. The former pro surfer revealed in August 2022 that his costar Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him multiple times, and his flirtatious behavior with his other female castmates quickly made headlines. Weeks later, Snow and Stanaland announced their separation via nearly identical Instagram statements.
Brittany Snow
Prior to her romance with Stanaland, Snow reportedly dated Ryan Rottman for two years between 2008 and 2010. Two years later, she began a relationship with Tyler Hoechlin, but it wasn’t meant to last — the two ended things in 2015 after three years together. The X star was linked to Andrew Jenks later that year. Snow began dating the Selling the OC star in 2018 after connecting via Instagram. They tied the knot two years later, but called it quits in September 2022.
Rebel Wilson
The Bridesmaids actress called it quits with Busch “via text message” at the beginning of 2021, an insider exclusively told Us at the time. Less than two years after her split from the Anheuser-Busch heir, Wilson debuted her relationship with Agruma via Instagram. She later became a first-time mom with the help of a surrogate, welcoming baby Royce in November 2022.
Anna Kendrick
Though Kendrick was briefly linked to her End of Watch costar Jake Gyllenhaal in 2011, she was in a relationship with director Edgar Wright for four years, beginning in 2009. The pair called it quits in 2013, Us reported at the time. The Into the Woods actress was then linked to cinematographer Ben Richardson for several years, but the two never publicly confirmed their relationship. Kendrick dated Hader for six months from January 2022 to June of that year.
Anna Camp
After divorcing ex-husband Michael Mosley in 2013 after three years of marriage, Camp began dating Astin. The two walked down the aisle three years later, but split in 2019. She’s been in a relationship with Michael Johnson since 2020.
Elizabeth Banks
The Hunger Games star, who portrayed the hilariously memorable commentator Gail in the Pitch Perfect films, has been married to husband Max Handelman since 2003. The two share sons Magnus and Felix.
Skylar Astin
After his 2019 divorce from Camp, Astin dated Lisa Stelly for a little over a year before the two split in 2021.
Ben Platt
The Dear Evan Hansen star went public with his relationship with boyfriend Noah Galvin — who also portrayed the titular character on Broadway — in March 2020, and the two have been together ever since.
Adam Devine
Devine, who portrayed Bumper in the Pitch Perfect franchise and its November 2022 TV spinoff, got engaged to Chloe Bridges in 2019. The pair tied the knot two years later.