Wedding dress goals! Brittany Snow and her now-husband Tyler Stanaland officially tied the knot in March, but the 34-year-old Pitch Perfect star is finally giving us a look at the two stunning gowns she wore to seal the deal with her soulmate.

On Wednesday, July 8, the Tampa native took to the ‘gram to share professional photos from the rehearsal dinner, ceremony and reception. Unsurprisingly, her 2.7 million Instagram followers went wild over her wedding day glam and style.

For the ceremony, Snow wowed in a long-sleeved custom-made gown from Jonathan Simkhai. She paired the breathtaking gown with an elegant low bun, brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry. The hair expert left a few loose pieces in the front to frame her face and added a flower to match her bouquet.

“I wanted it to be timeless, classic and effortless,” Snow told The Knot. “We worked together to create a dress that I absolutely loved. Johnathan added his signature beauty creating a timeless, lace dress that was a dream-come-true to wear.”

But wait, there’s more! For the reception, Snow changed into a gown featuring a double-take-worthy, intricate design from Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav.

“I fell in love with the off-the-shoulder, floral sleeves,” she told the outlet. “It was the perfect combination of reception fun: classically-fitted and gorgeously detailed.”

The star’s bridesmaids embraced their individual styles in gowns from Fame and Partners. No one wore the same dress and their group shots looked like they were straight off of a wedding Pinterest board.

“In early March, before we knew how much we’d miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person,” the movie star wrote in her emotional Instagram caption. “The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing. We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the two dresses Snow wore to say “yes” to forever with Stanaland!

