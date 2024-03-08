Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine announced the arrival of their first baby with a hilarious photo shoot.

“Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we’ve already learned some great parenting techniques,” Devine, 40, teased via Instagram on Friday, March 8. “Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he’ll straighten right out.”

The Pitch Perfect star shared a series of goofy pictures with his wife, 32, and their newborn at the hospital. Bridges also announced their baby news via Instagram, revealing that Beau was born on February 16.

“Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world,” she captioned a series of photos from Beau’s first few weeks on Earth. “I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that’s 15 times bigger.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum and Devine confirmed her pregnancy in October 2023. “Look we’re pregnant! Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!” Devine captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Bridges holding their stomachs at the time. “This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me.”

Bridges and Devine started dating shortly after meeting on a plane en route to film The Final Girls in 2014. They announced their engagement in October 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021.

Prior to the couple’s wedding, Devine confessed that he was anxious to pop the question to Bridges, despite the fact that they had been together for four years at that point.

“I feel like they never go exactly as planned, but I was just so nervous,” he told Us Weekly in November 2019. “I had hoped she was going to say ‘yes.’ I was pretty sure she was going to say ‘yes,’ but I woke up, like, three hours earlier than I normally do. I just was staring at her as she woke up, and she was like, ‘Ah, are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m fine. You look so beautiful.’ Just, like, petting her. She’s like, ‘Oh, you’re being weird.’”

Although Devine intended to “wait until that afternoon” to propose, he instead “freaked out and did it earlier” on the pair’s boat, and she happily accepted.

Bridges, for her part, knew she had “undeniable” chemistry with Devine from the moment they met, but she did not realize he was her perfect match until they had one of their first fights.

“I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship,” she told Us in February 2020. “He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’”

Bridges appreciated Devine’s approach to potential roadblocks in their relationship, and it made her confident in their longevity. “I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage,” she said. “No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”