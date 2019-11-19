



“I feel like they never go exactly as planned, but I was just so nervous,” DeVine, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, November 18. “I had hoped she was going to say ‘yes.’ I was pretty sure she was going to say ‘yes,’ but I woke up, like, three hours earlier than I normally do. I just was staring at her as she woke up, and she was like, ‘Ah, are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m fine. You look so beautiful.’ Just, like, petting her. She’s like, ‘Oh, you’re being weird.’”

The Workaholics alum said he intended to “wait until that afternoon” to ask for Bridges’ hand in marriage while the pair were on the beach, but he “couldn’t do it.” He instead “freaked out and did it earlier.”

“I figured I’d do it in the morning, that way we would have all day to celebrate. If you do it at night, you’re going to go to bed in a few hours,” he told Us. “We have this little boat that’s, like, enclosed, and I was like, ‘I’ll do it on there. At least I can control the situation in there.’”

After four years of dating, the Final Girls costars announced their engagement via Instagram on October 24. For DeVine’s post, the Isn’t It Romantic actor shared a sweet picture of the pair posing together after the special moment. The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt message, where he noted how he loved Bridges “more than anything.” He added, “You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me!”

The Carrie Diaries alum, meanwhile, posted a few snaps of the couple engaging in PDA after getting engaged. She also declared that she was “so excited to be with him forever.”

“I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago),” Bridges, 27, wrote. “I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby.”

On Monday, DeVine told Us that he knew for “a really long time” that the Pretty Little Liars actress was the one for him. However, he claimed that “buying the ring” was what delayed them from getting engaged sooner.

“As sad as that is to say, it was, like, finding the time to go to the jewelry store and pick out the perfect ring,” he said. “So I’ve known for well over a year.”

Beyond preparing for his upcoming nuptials, DeVine is currently promoting Captain Morgan’s Gingerbread Spiced rum as a part of his partnership with the liquor brand. “It’s great for the holiday season,” he said of the company’s latest offering. “Captain Morgan, it’s great all the time but a gingerbread spice [flavor]? Get yourself a glass this holiday season.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi