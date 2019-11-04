The love boat, indeed! Adam Devine planned a romantic boat ride to propose to his girlfriend, Chloe Bridges, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing once he got on board.

Despite being in numerous rom-coms, the Pitch Perfect actor didn’t turn to any of his past movie roles for help proposing to his longtime love in October. In fact, his nerves took control in the moment and he didn’t see it coming.

“No, I actually was – I don’t get that nervous about things that often and I was shaking in my boots,” Devine, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Green Eggs and Ham premiere on Sunday, November 3, in Hollywood. “I was a child when I asked her. But she said yes and it all went well.”

As for how the comedian popped the question, he proposed on a boat and it was a lot earlier than he originally planned. “We have this little tiny boat called the Duffy and I asked her to drive it for a second,” the Isn’t it Romantic star recalled. “And I never really have her do that. And so she’s like, ‘This is weird.’ And then I turned around and just stared at her for a minute.”

Despite being very nervous, he did eventually get the words out and ask her to marry him. “And then I just dropped to my knee and did it. But the plan was to do it in the evening, like at sunset, like on the beach and have it be beautiful. But then I just got too nervous,” he revealed. “And all morning I just kept petting her and being like, ‘Today’s going to be the best day of our lives.’ And she was like, ‘Alright. OK Adam.’ But I’m kinda like that anyways. Some days I’ll just wake up and I’m like, ‘Today’s going to be awesome.’ But that day, I said it like 35 times.”

Following the proposal, Devine and Bridges celebrated with friends. “I’ve actually known for a while [that she was The One]. It was just about getting my lazy ass to a jewelry store. That was the hardest part,” he added, laughing. “I was like, ‘I gotta go find every ring!’ But yeah, I’ve known for a while.”

The couple have been dating for four years. “I don’t know why I was that nervous. I knew she was going to say yes,” he explained. “I was just really nervous.”

As for when the couple will start the wedding plans, the Workaholics alum joked it could take a while before things get rolling. “Yeah. It’s so daunting,” Devine said. “I mean, it took me years to get into a jewelry store. How long is it going to take me to plan an entire wedding? So, good luck!”

Instead of booking a venue right now, Devine is busy voicing Sam I Am in the upcoming Green Eggs and Ham short series. However, the couple are enjoying their new “engaged” status. Bridges has already shown her support for her fiancé by posing alongside him at his recent movie premiere.

Devine and Bridges first announced their engagement via Instagram on October 24 by sharing a sweet snap from the infamous Duffy boat on the magical day. “I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!” Devine wrote on Instagram at the time. “Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting,” he joked.

The couple first met on the set of The Final Girls in 2014 and Us broke the news that they were dating in February 2015.