



Taking things to the next level! Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges announced their engagement after four years of dating.

“We are doing it!!” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 27, captioned a series of PDA-filled Instagram pics on Thursday, October 24. “I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever.”

Bridges went on to explain how she knew Devine, 35, was The One. “I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met,” she gushed. “I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby.”

In the photos, the couple cozied up on a boat while the Insatiable star showed off her engagement ring.

Devine, for his part, raved about the sweet proposal in an Instagram post of his own. “She said yes!” he wrote. “Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard.”

He added: “I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges!”

The Pitch Perfect star concluded with a joke. “Have fun planning the wedding,” he quipped. “I’ll be there for the cake tasting.”

Devine and Bridges met on the set of The Final Girls in 2014. Us Weekly broke the news in February 2015 that the pair were dating.

The duo have since shared the screen on multiple occasions, including in 2016’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, 2016’s Adam Devine’s House Party and 2018’s Game Over, Man!