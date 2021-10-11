Off the market! Adam DeVine and longtime girlfriend Chloe Bridges are officially married. The pair tied the knot on Saturday, October 9, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Erik Griffin, who starred on Workaholics alongside DeVine, 37, confirmed the news on Sunday, October 10.

“Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!” the comedian, 45, captioned an Instagram pic with the Pitch Perfect star and their former costars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson.

Adam Ray shared a slew of photos from the reception as well. “All the love. All the laughs,” he captioned the Instagram slideshow. “CONGRATS Chloe & Adam.” In one pic, Ray, 39, appears to be studying, while text on the photo reads, “@AdamRayComedy getting ready to officiate @adamdevine wedding.”

Bridges, 29, and DeVine met on a plane on their way to film The Final Girls in 2014. They immediately had “undeniable” chemistry and began dating shortly after meeting. The couple announced their engagement in October 2019.

“I knew that I liked him and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other,” the Carrie Diaries alum told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020. “The moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship. He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’ I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage. No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”

The stars had to push back their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic — and both were diagnosed with COVID-19 amid the planning process.

In January, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a pic of the pair, captioning the still, “Back at the beginning of October I posted that we had finally locked down a wedding venue and a date and were pretty proud of ourselves…. But since then, that venue has canceled all 2021 events, so it’s back to the drawing board! Is planning a wedding during a pandemic a lost cause? Possibly! But we’re still plugging away — masked up and came to Mexico to start planning something smaller, later, more margarita-full, and (God willing) post-vaccine/safe/covid-free.”

Earlier this month, however, Bridges gave another update.

“Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid,” she wrote via Instagram on October 4. “But we gave it our best shot and it’s almost here and it seems like it’s actually going to pan out!! Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn’t to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks.”