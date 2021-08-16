One last hurrah. Before she marries Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges made the most of her final girls’ trip as a single lady, and Us Weekly has exclusive details from the bachelorette party.

As the Hallmark movie star, 29, arrived at a suite in the newly renovated Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, August 13, she found that the Pitch Perfect actor, 37, had red roses delivered for her, which she showed off via Instagram.

“My favorite part of my Bachelorette party was honestly just bonding together as a group with the girls I love most. My best friends and my future sister-in-law got to know each other a lot better, and it was so fun being surrounded by all my favorite girls,” she told Us exclusively. “I’m even more excited for the wedding events now! I feel like they’re going to be that much more fun because my bridesmaids and I had this quality time together.”

After gushing over Devine, it was time to explore Sin City. On her first night out with her group of gal pals, Bridges had a VIP table at Marquee Nightclub, located inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The bride wore a fitted white dress and a bachelorette sash, of course. The venue’s neon signs lit up with the phrase “YAAA Chloe.”

Team Bride — which included Adam’s sister Brittani Devine, maid of honor Brittney Berault and stylist Mercedes Natalia — didn’t have to stray far from their hotel for fun. They spent plenty of time at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which includes the new Elia Beach Club and Kassi Beach House.

During the day on Saturday, August 14, the ladies hit up Elia Beach Club to soak up the sun. They scored a VIP cabana at the Mykonos-inspired spot, which opened in June. Bridges, who wore white from head-to-toe, was showered with confetti and treated to fun drinks.

The bride tribe enjoyed fresh coconuts, rose champagne and Elia’s signature “Flamenco Beach” fresh watermelon cocktail pitchers. They snacked on buffalo cauliflower and fruit platters too.

For a “rose champagne bottle presentation,” the venue’s dancers brought out a sign that read “SHE’S SO DEVINE” at the pool party. The gesture “had Chloe all smiles,” a source tells Us.

Bridges posed next to the sign for photos, one of which was shared via her friend Ali Lasky‘s Instagram Story. “She is indeed so devine. Loved celebrating with you @chloe Bridges ❤️ ❤️,” Lasky shared with a photo of the bride-to-be.

The women also enjoyed a set from DJ Sofi Tukker while they were at the beach club.

That wasn’t their only DJ set. The women enjoyed KASKADE’s show at Caesar’s Palace that night. They attended the show at Omnia Nightclub, where Bridges was showered with confetti. She and her bachelorette crew sat at a VIP table, and her friends’ Instagram Stories showed off a glowing bottle of Dom Perignon champagne.

“Happy bachelorette! Love you Chloe!” Lasky wrote via Instagram alongside a group photo that showed Bridges, Lasky and several of their friends.

The girls enjoyed brunch at Kassi Beach House patio on Sunday, which is also where they enjoyed dinner on Friday. The restaurant, inspired by coastal Italian cuisine, overlooks Elia Beach Club.

The insider said, “It was definitely a fun-filled weekend for the glowing bride-to be.”

Bridges met Adam while they were on a plane to go shoot the movie, The Final Girls, in 2014. They started dating in February 2015 and announced their engagement in October 2019.

“I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship,” Bridges exclusively told Us in February 2020. “He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’”

Bridges remembered feeling in that moment that she had met her match. “I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage,” she said at the time. “No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”

Scroll down to see more photos from Bridges’ bachelorette party at Elia Beach Club: