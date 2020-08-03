A couple that disagrees with each other, stays together?! Back in February, Us Weekly caught up with Chloe Bridges at Crate and Barrel’s Private Registry Event at their Beverly Hills store and the actress — who is engaged to comedic actor Adam Devine — shared a story of how she knew her fiancé was The One.

The Disney Channel alum who met Devine, 36, on a plane on their way to shoot the movie The Final Girls, admitted that her connection with the Pitch Perfect actor was “undeniable.”

“I knew that I liked him and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other,” Bridges, 28, gushed.

But the moment she knew he was The One didn’t come for the couple until they found themselves in a fight.

“I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship,” Bridges recalled. “He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’”

Bridges remembered feeling in that moment that this was going to work out. “I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage,” she told Us. “No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”

The pair who plans to get married in spring of 2021 are still nailing down a location, but are leaning towards wine country in California.

“Napa Valley’s a front runner. I’ve heard those weddings are really beautiful,” the bride-to-be said. “But talk to me next week, I may have changed my mind again.”

Though the location and date are still being worked out, the couple agrees on one thing: They need new pots and pans on their registry!

“We need pans, we really do. I purposely won’t buy things because I’m like, ‘We gotta have things to put on the registry.’ We gotta wait,” she told Us.

To hear more about Bridges’ wedding plans, watch the exclusive video above.