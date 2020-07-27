Inside the Beverly Hills Crate and Barrel Private Registry Event with Chloe Bridges

Back in February, we had the chance to join actress Chloe Bridges at the Crate and Barrel Private Registry Event in Beverly Hills, where she and engaged guests enjoyed a morning of entertainment, pampering, and of course registering! While a lot has changed since that fun-filled morning, one thing that certainly hasn’t is the thrill of wedding planning, and especially building a registry!

As couples adapt to a new normal, Crate and Barrel’s private registry events (which happen before the store opens) are an awesome way to get one-on-one attention and expert advice from pros in the industry, gain exclusive access to nationally-adored brands, and get a jump start on building your registry. While events moving forward might look a little different than our February outing, starting August 2nd Crate and Barrel is excited to re-launch these exclusive private registry events in select markets (see bottom of page for full list). And don’t you worry – Crate and Barrel is taking extra precautions to make sure that every couple who joins an event can enjoy it safely and confidently. From limiting the number of guests to allow for proper social distancing, to requiring face masks to enter, and taking on extra sanitization measures (just to name a few) — they have got you covered!

Scroll down for a look at the Beverly Hills event from a few months back, and don’t miss the chance to join a future, extra safe event near you!

These events make it SO easy to add items to your registry. Guests at the event were encouraged to use the Crate and Barrel app to register for items that caught their eye as they made their way through the store.

Chloe had some of her personal picks on display, which were a huge hit! Some of her favorites included Crate and Barrel Exclusive Stemless Wine Glasses (so she can finally have a matching set like a real grown-up), and the Omri Dinner Plate paired with eye-catching Diem Champagne Flatware for a super chic dinner date. And you can’t forget the Mateo Serving Paddle Board, because… cheese boards. As Chloe says, “once I’m married I’m going to get really into cheese boards.”

At Crate and Barrel Private Registry Events, attendees also gain access to local vendors in the wedding industry. California florists Bloom Babes were on-hand at the event to take guests through a bouquet demo and provide some stunning floral inspiration.

And if you think you’re going to a Private Registry Event and not walking away with something for the ‘gram, you are surely mistaken! Beverly Hills guests enjoyed this interactive GIF booth, with Crate and Barrel exclusive products and a gorgeous backdrop.

Sound like a blast? Of course it does! If you are engaged and looking for an exciting way to kick off your registry, keep an eye out for an upcoming Crate and Barrel Private Registry Event near you here!

To RSVP for August 2nd events, click the available locations below:

Beverly Hills, CA

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

Oak Brook, IL

Edina, MN

King of Prussia, PA

McLean, VA

Pittsburgh, PA

Special thank you to the all of the wonderful vendors and partners who helped to bring this event to life:

Amazebowls

Bloom Babes

Back Up Backdrops

Joni Llamedo

Olive & June

Saint Mae

Shannon Gail Events

Sweet and Saucy Shop

The Bosco

VOW for Girls Charity