Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges are pregnant with baby No. 1.

“Look we’re pregnant! Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!” DeVine, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 2, alongside a photo of him and Bridges, 31, posing back to back with their stomachs featured. “Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me.”

Bridges, for her part, also expressed her excitement with her own announcement.

“We have news!! 🤰🏻 can’t wait to get this lil family started,” she shared via Instagram on Monday alongside a series of photos taken in front of the water in Newport Beach, California.

Many of the couple’s friends, including Francia Raisa, Blake Anderson, AnnaSophia Robb and others, flocked to the comments to send their congratulations to the parents-to-be.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! Chloe!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 I can’t wait! Congratulations 🎉,” Raisa, 35, gushed. In her reply, Bridges seemingly revealed that the duo were expecting a boy when she told Raisa that “he’s gonna have the very best tías 🥹🥹.”

“The CUTEST lil family!!!💕💕❤️❤️💕💕🥰😍 i can’t wait!!! 🥰🥰😍 I’m so happy! Love you guys! I’ll have a buzzball on ice for you 😉😜🫶💕💕❤️,” Anderson, 39, replied. “That buzzball is gonna taste so good in 4.5 months 😋,” Bridges teased back.

The pair’s news comes two years after they tied the knot in October 2021 in a private Cabo San Lucas ceremony surrounded by friends and family. DeVine’s former Workaholics costars Anderson, Erik Griffin and Anders Holm were in attendance for their pal’s big day.

“Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!” Griffin, 51, penned via Instagram at the time.

Ahead of their nuptials, Bridges exclusively told Us Weekly about how the pair’s connection was “undeniable” and the moment when she knew that DeVine was The One for her.

“I don’t know if this is too personal, but the moment I knew he was The One was actually during a disagreement we had early in our relationship,” she recalled to Us in August 2020. “He said something along the lines of, ‘We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option.’”

Bridges shared that DeVine’s perseverance to make their relationship work stuck with her and saw things going long-term with the comedian after that moment.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I really respect that.’ I think that’s an attitude he got from his parents’ successful marriage,” she told Us. “No matter what happens, you stick it out. You figure it out.”