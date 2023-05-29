Heating up? Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen continued to fuel romance rumors when they were spotted out and about in New York City.

The Edge of Seventeen Actress, 26, joined the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, and some friends for a night on the town on Saturday, May 27, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Steinfeld was Manhattan chic for the outing, rocking a figure-hugging black mini dress and knee-high stiletto boots. She paired the look with gold hoop earrings, a black trench coat and a matching clutch. Allen, meanwhile, kept it low-key in a black tee, dark denim and white sneakers.

The pair first made headlines last week when they were photographed exploring the Big Apple together on Thursday, May 25. In one snap, the NFL player could be seen putting his arm around the Pitch Perfect 2 star as they weaved through a bustling crowd. Their big city excursion comes just one month after rumors surfaced that Allen and longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams had called it quits after eight years together.

The professional athlete first met Williams, 25, when they were 8 years old at a birthday party for Allen’s brother. While the pilates instructor asked Allen to be her date to the Sadie Hawkins dance, the twosome’s relationship didn’t turn romantic until their freshman year of college in 2015. Williams studied at California State University, Fresno, while Allen attended Reedley College, a two-year community college.

“I was dating another guy at the time. I specifically remember [Allen] reaching out to me a whole year later and just randomly texting me, saying, ‘I messed up.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you haven’t talked to me in a year.’ But at the same time, I liked it,” Williams said during a 2022 episode of “The Morning After” podcast.

The pair made it through a long-distance romance and Williams was by Allen’s side when he was drafted into the NFL in 2018. While she later moved to New York to be with her partner, the duo seemingly hit a bump in the road earlier this spring when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Fresno State University alum quietly unfollowed the two-time Pro Bowler on social media.

Williams also deleted all of her photos with Allen from their relationship. The former University of Wyoming quarterback, for his part, still has a few photos of the pair on his Instagram page, but no longer follows the former college cheerleader — and she is not tagged in any of his pictures. (Neither Williams nor Allen have publicly commented on the breakup speculation.)

Steinfeld, for her part, was linked to Niall Horan in early 2018 but the twosome called it quits less than a year later. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the musicians no longer “had time for a relationship” but “still have a lot of love for each other.”