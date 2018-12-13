Why Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Split

It’s over. Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have split, a source confirms to Us Weekly, adding that the breakup happened “a while ago.”

A second source explains, “They split months ago. Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

The “Slow Hands” singer, 25, and Bumblebee actress, 22, were first linked in January after they attended London’s West End production of Hamilton together. The Dickinson star later responded to fans’ speculation and told Us exclusively that she is a “very private person” and there needs to be “boundaries to a person’s life and personal life.”

Four months later, the couple were seen “making out all night” at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles. A source told Us at the time that they were “not trying to hide their relationship.” They later were spotted packing on PDA during an afternoon outing in L.A. in August.

The Irish musician and Oscar nominee were friends for quite some time before their relationship turned romantic. Horan called Steinfeld one of his “best friends” and “the loveliest person on the planet” via Instagram on her 21st birthday last year.

While the Pitch Perfect 3 actress is busy promoting her new movie, Bumblebee, which hits theaters on December 21, Horan may have a One Direction reunion to look forward to soon. Former bandmate Liam Payne said he’d “hope” to see the 1D guys over the holidays during an interview with Capital FM at the Jingle Bell Ball in London on Saturday, December 8.

“I think everyone is in London at the moment, which is cool — for the first time — it’s the closest we’ve been as a band in a while,” Payne, 25, said. He added, “I spoke to Niall the other day. We were both super jet-lagged and he, like, texted me at two o’clock in the morning … and we spent like four hours on FaceTime … we had a really good laugh!”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

