Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Take Their Relationship Public With Serious PDA 

A public affair! Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles for the first time, seemingly confirming their long-rumored romance.

Horan, 24, and Steinfeld, 21, kept close during their Thursday, August 16, outing in L.A., kissing and wrapping their arms around each other.

Reports that the twosome had started seeing each other first surfaced in January. While the “Slow Hands” singer and the Pitch Perfect 3 star have kept their romance fairly private in the past, a source told Us Weekly in May that they are “not trying to hide their relationship,” noting that the duo was seen “making out all night” at a bar in L.A.

Horan and Steinfeld also stepped out together in New York City last month. An insider told Us that the pair were “holding hands, smiling and looking very happy” during their outing, which included shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Niall flew to New York City to hang out with Hailee during his three-day break from tour,” the insider added. “They’ve been staying at a hotel together in New York.”

Earlier this month, the pair showed off their love during a trip to Disneyland.

