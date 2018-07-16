Using time off to see his lady! Niall Horan put romance first by traveling to New York to visit his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, during some rare downtime, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Niall flew to New York City to hang out with Hailee during his three-day break from tour,” the insider says. “He had a show in Mexico on Saturday and another one in Houston on Wednesday.”

Horan, 24, is using this trip as an opportunity to spend quality time with Steinfeld, 21, without prying eyes. “He’s in New York alone — no staff, crew, friends, etc.,” the source adds. “They’ve been staying at a hotel together in New York.”

The couple were spotted leaving their hotel in great spirits on Monday, July 16. “They left the hotel, holding hands, smiling and looking very happy,” the source explains. “They then went to Saks Fifth Avenue and went shopping.”

While the former One Direction member is on a short break from his Flicker World Tour, Steinfeld is still hard at work. The “Most Girls” singer is set to perform at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night.

Steinfeld posted a cheeky Instagram photo of herself with her tongue stuck out while goofing around in New York on Sunday, July 15. She captioned the pic: “Somewhere in the city.”

The duo have kept their pairing low-key thus far, but a source assured Us in May that they are “not trying to hide their relationship.” Horan and Steinfeld were spotted “making out all night” at a Los Angeles bar at the time.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star and the “Slow Hands” singer sparked romance rumors when they attended the West End production of Hamilton in January. In the following months, they were seen at her older brother’s birthday party and at a Backstreet Boys concert together. Steinfeld even wore Horan’s tour T-shirt in a picture she tweeted of herself in March.

The Oscar nominee addressed the dating reports while speaking to Us in January. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” she said at the time. “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!