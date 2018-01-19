Hailee Steinfeld Responds to Niall Horan Dating Rumors

Her lips are sealed! Hailee Steinfeld has responded to fan speculation that she’s dating Niall Horan.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life” the Oscar nominee, 21, told Us Weekly exclusively on the red carpet at Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, January 18.

“I am a very private person,” she continued. “I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

Steinfeld and the former One Direction singer, 24, have been close friends for years — he even called her “the loveliest person on the planet” on Instagram in December — but dating rumors recently began swirling after they were spotted together at London’s West End production of Hamilton on January 2.

A week later, Horan attended a birthday party for the “Starving” songstress’ older brother, Griffin. The “Seeing Blind” crooner was seen playing guitar while sitting next to Steinfeld on a couch at the celebration in a series of videos shared on Griffin’s Instagram Story on January 13.

Steinfeld previously dated Instagram star Cameron Smoller, while Horan was briefly linked to Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and a Belgian college student named Celine Helene Vandycke. In a June 2017 interview with Notion magazine, the ex-boy bander said he was single and had “no time for Tinder.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!