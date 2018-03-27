Are they or aren’t they? Hailee Steinfeld continued to spark speculation that she’s dating Niall Horan when she wore his tour shirt.

The “Let Me Go” singer, 21, recently tweeted a photo of herself posing in the garment. She captioned the sultry snapshot, “51.4613° N, 0.1156° W.”

The coordinates mark the O2 Academy in Brixton, London, where 24-year-old Horan performed on Thursday, March 22.

Although Steinfeld and the former One Direction crooner have not publicly confirmed or denied their romance, the pair have been spotted together many times. Last month, they attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas and then visited XS Nightclub. In January, the Pitch Perfect actress and the “Too Much to Ask” singer saw Hamilton in London. Even more, he also attended her brother Griffin Seinfeld’s birthday party.

The “Starving” songstress played coy while responding to the rumors during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in January. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” she teased at the time. “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

Horan has been mum about the reports, although he did call the Oscar nominee “the loveliest person on the planet” in December.

The True Grit star previously dated Instagram personality Cameron Smoller. Horan, meanwhile, was briefly linked to Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and Belgian college student Celine Helene Vandycke.

