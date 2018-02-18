Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan didn’t do much to squash those pesky dating rumors on Saturday, February 17, when they attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas together.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 21, looked casual in a long-sleeve black shirt and blue jeans, leaving her brown locks to hang loose, while Horan wore a blue paid shirt and dark jeans. They were spotted laughing, dancing and singing along at the concert, held at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

The pair were also spotted hanging out later at XS Nightclub, where they sat together with friends, sipping on Absolute Elyx cockails while watching Diplo spin.

Fans began speculating that the One Direction singer and Steinfeld were dating after they were spotted together at London’s West End production of Hamilton on January 2. A week later, Horan attended a birthday party for the “Starving” songstress’ older brother, Griffin.

The True Grit actress didn’t exactly deny the rumors while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly last month. “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people, in general, to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life. I am a very private person,” she told Us. “I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

Steinfeld and the “Seeing Blind” singer, 24, have been close friends for years — he even sweetly called her “the loveliest person on the planet” on Instagram in December.

