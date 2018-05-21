Ready to step out? Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan are “not trying to hide their relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The source adds that they were “making out all night” at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles on Friday, May 18.

A second source tells Us that the duo recently were “holding hands throughout the night and were super cuddly.”

The Edge of Seventeen star, 21, and the former One Director band member, 24, sparked relationship rumors back in January when they were spotted together at the West End production of Hamilton. One week later, Horan went to Steinfeld’s old brother Griffin’s birthday party. The pair were also seen together in February at a Backstreet Boys concert and out in a club in Las Vegas.

The “Most Girls” singer fueled the romance speculation in March after she tweeted a picture of herself wearing Horan’s tour shirt.

Steinfeld opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the dating reports in January.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life,” she told Us at the time. “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

The Oscar nominee and the “This Town” singer have been friendly for years. Niall called Steinfeld one of his “best friends” and “the loveliest person on the planet” on Instagram in December 2017.

