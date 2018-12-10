The One Direction boys are back in town — and may be getting together for the holidays, according to Liam Payne.

The “Strip That Down” singer, 25, opened up about his former bandmates — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — in an interview with Capital FM at the Jingle Bell Ball in London on Saturday, December 8.

“I spoke to Niall the other day,” Payne revealed when asked if he’d be seeing any of the guys soon. “We were both super jet-lagged and he, like, texted me at two o’clock in the morning … and we spent like four hours on FaceTime … we had a really good laugh!”

He added that he’d “hope” to see all of the 1D members over the holidays, noting that they’re all super busy. “I think everyone is in London at the moment,” Payne continued. “Which is cool — for the first time — it’s the closest we’ve been as a band in a while.”

One Direction was formed on U.K.’s The X Factor in 2010 and made five albums together: Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015).

Malik, 25, left the group in March 2015 and shortly after, the remaining four members revealed they’d be taking a hiatus. A source close to the group told Us Weekly in January that they had split for good.

Earlier this week, Malik released a new song titled “Good Years” that had fans believing he was taking aim at the band. That same day, Tomlinson tweeted, “Proper confused. What a hypocrite!” Though it’s unclear if the message was meant for Malik, commenters were quick to jump to the conclusion that it was.

jwplayer YtAjCNUf-l3ahXupL]

Following their split, all of the members went on to have solo careers. Payne and Tomlinson, 26, also became fathers. Payne and ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed their little boy, Bear, in March 2017 and Tomlinson’s ex Briana Jungwirth gave birth to their son, Freddie, in January 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!