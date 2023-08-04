Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their romance as quiet as possible after sparking relationship speculation in May 2023.

Allen was linked to Steinfeld just weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023 that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews unfollowed him on social media. Matthews proceeded to wipe her Instagram clean of pictures with the Buffalo Bills quarterback as he moved on with Steinfeld in the following month.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023 that Steinfeld is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since Allen was coming out of a long-term relationship with Williams.

Allen, for his part, publicly addressed his romance with the Pitch Perfect actress for the first time in August 2023. Allen confessed during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that “the fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” while referring to stories about him “making out” with Steinfeld.

May 2023

Steinfeld was spotted in New York City with Allen weeks after the athlete and Matthews sparked split speculation. (Allen and Matthews dated for eight years before calling it quits.) Steinfeld and Allen were photographed on May 25 wandering through the Big Apple and Allen was even seen putting his arm around the True Grit actress before a night on the town.

Later that month, Steinfeld and Allen went on a sushi date with a few friends, which was documented via social media. The twosome continued to fuel romance speculation when they were seen exploring the city over Memorial Day weekend.

June 2023

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting that when Steinfeld and Allen are together they “laugh a ton” and are “always smiling.”

The source added: “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.”

August 2023

Allen tried to side-step talking about his relationship with Steinfeld during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. However, when cohost Dan “Big Cat” Katz not-so-subtly brought up her name, Allen gave in a little bit.

Big Cat asked Allen during the show whether he watched Seinfeld before purposely saying, “Are you a fan of Steinfeld?” to get a reaction from the quarterback. Allen said he was “a big fan” of the sitcom but avoided directly using his girlfriend’s name. Allen later told Big Cat that he “did a good job” trying to use Steinfeld in a sentence. “Respect. It was good,” Allen conceded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Allen confessed that when photographers try and capture a private date moment between him and Steinfeld he gets a “gross feeling.” He specifically took issue with photographers who hid on a boat during a recent getaway with Steinfeld and snapped them kissing. “[I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people,’” the athlete recalled thinking, noting there was “no privacy” during the trip.