Taking it slow. Hailee Steinfeld is easing into her relationship with Josh Allen after sparking romance speculation last month.

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” an insider exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress, 26, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling,” the source adds.

Despite having chemistry, the insider says Steinfeld is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since Allen is fresh out of a relationship with ex Brittany Williams.

While the romance is still building, the Hawkeye actress is “excited” about the possibilities with the athlete. “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in,” the source tells Us.

News broke in late May that Steinfeld was seeing Allen after the twosome were spotted hanging out in New York City over Memorial Day weekend. The pair initially sparked romance rumors on May 25 when they were photographed getting out of a black SUV in the Big Apple.

In the snaps obtained by Page Six, the former University of Wyoming quarterback was seen putting his arm around the True Grit star as they weaved through a crowd.

The Oscar nominee later enjoyed a sushi date night with Allen that same weekend as documented on social media. In the snap, the couple got cozy — and the quarterback put his arm around Steinfeld — at Sushi by Bou in NYC alongside two friends and the restaurant’s chef.

The pair added more fuel to the romance rumors when they were again seen out in New York on May 27.

The Dickinson alum’s budding relationship with the California native came one month after eagle-eyed fans noticed that his longtime girlfriend Williams, 27, stopped following him on social media in April.

The former Fresno State University cheerleader, who met Allen when they were kids, has since deleted all their photos togethers, causing many fans to believe they called it quits.

As of May, the two-time Pro Bowler no longer follows his hometown sweetheart on social media. He does, however, have a few pictures with Williams still on his profile. The pair, who dated for eight years, have not publicly commented on their relationship status.

Steinfeld, for her part, had a high-profile relationship with Niall Horan in 2018. The pair were first linked in January 2018, and Us confirmed in December of that year that they’d called it quits several months earlier.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Steinfeld and Allen’s whirlwind romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.