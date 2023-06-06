Keeping the mystery alive! Hailee Steinfeld grew up in the limelight — but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to share her love life so publicly.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life” the Oscar nominee exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star added: “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”

Despite her commitment to keeping her relationships under wraps, Steinfeld made headlines in January 2018 when she and Niall Horan stepped out in London’s West End. The twosome fueled romance rumors later that month when the former One Direction singer was spotted in a video from the True Grit actress’ brother Griffin’s birthday bash.

It wasn’t until August of that year that the “Capital Letters” songstress and Horan were publicly seen kissing. Four months later, Us confirmed that the “Seeing Blind” crooner and the Barely Lethal actress had called it quits. A source told Us in December 2018, “They still have a lot of love for each other.”

Steinfeld kept a low profile over the next few years but told Cosmopolitan in November 2021 that she knows what kind of person she’s looking for when it comes to The One.

“I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine,” the Dickinson alum explained at the time. “It’s weird talking about it because it’s been in my head for so long.”

While the California native insisted that she “couldn’t be happier” with her choice to be “focused on myself,” she admitted there are times she wishes she was in a relationship.

“I really don’t ever have moments of, ‘Oh God, I feel so single,’ but it is funny how in the past year or so, a lot of people have gotten engaged or married,” Steinfeld told the magazine. “I’m like, ‘Everybody’s gotta slow down for me, OK?’”

In May 2023, the “Most Girls” singer seemingly sparked a new romance with Josh Allen, whom she was first linked to over Memorial Day weekend.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was photographed in New York City at the time with his arm on Steinfeld’s back as they exited a black SUV together. The pair were later seen dining at a sushi restaurant where Allen once again got close to the actress.

