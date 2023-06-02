Gorgeous girl! From movie premieres to red carpet events, Hailee Steinfeld rocks every look she debuts.

The “You’re Such A” singer first wiggled her way into our hearts in 2010 when she starred in the hit film True Grit. Steinfeld played Mattie Ross, a feisty farm girl who is searching for her father’s killer. She has since starred in several TV shows and movies including Pitch Perfect 2, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Edge of Seventeen and more.

Steinfeld isn’t only a fierce hitmaker and stellar actress, but she’s a fashion guru, too. In an interview with Music Choice in May 2017, she revealed that her style inspiration comes from Rihanna, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. “So much about fashion inspires me,” she said. “First of all, it’s a form of self-expression and it’s a way to get into your own mind and create a vision … It’s so fun to be inspired by fashion from years and years ago and trends that are happening now.”

The California native dazzled Us in a trendy look of her own at the Dickinson premiere in October 2019. She rocked a Francesco Scognamiglio ensemble featuring a sheer corset top and skirt finished with rhinestone embellishments. The Bumblebee star teamed the delicate number with sparkly heels, diamond jewelry and soft curls. For glam, she opted for a matte face, rosy cheeks, glossy lips and shimmery eyeshadow.

Another sparkly gown the “Flashlight” songstress looked radiant in came at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022. Her Miu Miu number consisted of a sweetheart neckline, thick straps, a cutout on her bodice and lots of glitter. The Ender’s Game actress completed the look with silver earrings and rings, a slicked-down updo and long eyelashes.

More recently, the “Most Girls” artist sported a sultry dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. She sparkled all night long in an Ermanno Scervino see-through dress. To add even more drama to the outfit, the Term Life star paired the frock with a gray trench coat. The brunette beauty’s hair beautifully swept over her forehead in a side part and cascaded down her back in an elegant blowout. For makeup, Steinfeld donned a dewy face with sharp contour, shimmery highlight, rosy cheeks and warm eyeshadow shades.

From see-through dresses to cutout ensembles, the “Rock Bottom” singer commands attention on and off the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see these fabulous looks and more!