SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Another day, another slay! The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are underway — and fan-favorite stars to brought the heat.

If this year’s Grammys and Golden Globes are any indication of what to expect on tonight’s red carpet, fans should be prepared to see “naked” dresses, sparkling gowns, statement hair and suave suits.

The Sunday, February 26, soirée is set to place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will celebrate the best in TV and film, including Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Zendaya for Euphoria and Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Yeoh, 60, took home the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the Golden Globes on January 10. That night, the Crazy Rich Asians star wowed in a sparkly blue strapless Armani Privé gown that featured a trendy peplum waist. When she took the stage to accept the award, Yeoh dazzled audience members with her ensemble and moved them with her words. “It’s been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it,” she said.

The Malaysia native opened up further about her career journey, sharing: “When I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true … until I got here. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I was like, ‘No, that’s not possible.’ As time went by, I turned 60 last year, and I think all of you women understand as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller … Then along came the best gift: Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

This evening, Yeoh is up against Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor category.

In addition to Yeoh’s nod at the 2023 SAGs, the film racked up five total nominations from the SAG-AFTRA members, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Other 2023 nominees include Austin Butler who is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis. He was nominated alongside Farrell, 46, Brendan Fraser(The Whale), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle).

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards.