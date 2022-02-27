Awards season is starting off strong — and stylish! Stars put on quite the fashion-forward display for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27.

With a red carpet rolled out at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, celebs made sure to assemble their glam squads and call up their stylists for the big event. The end result? Some jaw-drop worthy dresses, stunning makeup and fabulous footwear.

But given that names like Lady Gaga, Hannah Waddingham and Hoyeon Jung were in attendance for their roles in House of Gucci, Ted Lasso and Squid Games respectively, it’s no surprise that the red carpet was on fire.

From Laverne Cox‘s stunning Michael Fausto gown to Yvette Nicole Brown‘s jaw-dropping red dress, there’s no denying that the 2022 SAGs served up some stellar looks.

From Laverne Cox's stunning Michael Fausto gown to Yvette Nicole Brown's jaw-dropping red dress, there's no denying that the 2022 SAGs served up some stellar looks.