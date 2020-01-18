The best accessory! Natalie Portman, Busy Philipps and other pregnant celebrities have dressed up their baby bumps at the SAG Awards red carpet over the years.

The This Will Only Hurt a Little author was all smiles in January 2013 wearing a blue Gabriela Cadena gown, Irene Neuwirth earrings, Brian Atwood heels and a Judith Lieber clutch.

“It was hard to decide which way to go,” the former Busy Tonight host told E! News at the time. “Do you hide the bump? Do you show it off? I went with show it off! I embraced it.”

The Cougar Town alum gave birth to her daughter, Cricket, six months later. (She and her husband, Marc Silverstein, previously welcomed their eldest daughter, Birdie, in 2008.)

“So this happened,” the actress captioned her Twitter reveal in July, using the same words she used to announce her pregnancy in December 2012.

As for Portman, the Black Swan star covered her baby bump in a flowing white Dior dress at the January 2017 awards show, along with Givenchy shoes, a Christian Louboutin clutch and Tiffany jewelry. The Oscar winner, who was nominated for her role in Jackie, posed for pictures alongside her husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Portman had a little one on the way in September 2016, five years after she gave birth to their son, Aleph.

That same month, the Golden Globe winner debuted her budding belly at the Venice Film Festival in another Dior gown — that time, with one shoulder and a cape. Her and the choreographer’s daughter, Amalia, arrived in March.

If Portman and Millepied’s darling duo decide that they’re interested in show business, the couple will “always support” them, they told Us exclusively in October 2019.

The actress explained at the time: “I feel so lucky that [Benjamin and I] … found our passions so young. That’s the best thing that you could hope, is for any child to have a passion for something and know it and be able to follow it so clearly. I think that’s a dream.”

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant celebrities rocking the SAG Awards red carpet, from Caitlin McHugh getting a kiss from her husband, John Stamos, to Kerry Washington revealing her bare baby bump.