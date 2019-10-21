



Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied will back their children no matter what career they choose.

“They’ll do whatever they want,” the choreographer, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at the L.A. Dance Project Gala on Saturday, October 19. “I’m always there to support them and guide them with all the experience that I have now without being [pushy]. I didn’t have a pushy mother as a dancer, and I would be the same. Hopefully, [I’ll] give them the best foundation to succeed, to be happy.”

The actress, 38, who shares Aleph, 8, and Amalia, 2, with the dancer, went on to tell Us, “I feel so lucky that [Benjamin and I] … found our passions so young. That’s the best thing that you could hope, is for any child to have a passion for something and know it and be able to follow it so clearly. I think that’s a dream.”

She and Millepied tied the knot in 2012, one year after welcoming their son. When it comes to keeping the romance alive in their relationship while balancing two kids and successful careers, Portman admitted that carving out time can be “challenging.”

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen,” the Oscar winner told Us. “Sometimes you go weeks without having that time together. Sometimes you’re able to find the extra time and it’s a battle. I need tips on it as well. It’s something that everyone who’s in that cross-section of work and life understands. There’s no easy solution!”

When all four family members are together, Portman told Us exclusively in June 2018 that mealtimes are sometimes complicated since she’s vegan and her husband is not.

“My son has asked [Benjamin], ‘Why do you eat that and mommy doesn’t?’” the No Strings Attached star explained at the time. “And I talked to him about it. I think it’s very natural for children to relate to that stuff […] We tend to eat vegan and vegetarian food in the house [because I] make one thing that everyone eats for dinner. It becomes, like, normal stuff that kids get used to.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!