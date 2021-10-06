Full circle! Squid Game star HoYeon Jung has been tapped as Louis Vuitton’s newest global ambassador. And even though she just shot to fame thanks to the Netflix series, the 27-year-old actress has actually been working with the brand for five years.

The Korean-born beauty walked in the brand’s Spring Summer 2017 fashion show and starred in their Pre-Fall ready-to-wear campaign. So to now be tapped as the face for fashion, watches and jewelry for the fashion house is a bit surreal.

“It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador,” she said in a press release shared with Us Weekly.

Jung even took to Instagram to share her excitement. “New start with @louisvuitton,” she captioned an image from her photo shoot. In the picture, she looks elegant in a gold-embellished coat, which she accessorized with sling back pumps, gold earrings and the Louis Vuitton Twist bag, which retails for $4,300.

The star’s followers couldn’t get over the stunning shot, taking the comments section by storm. “YOU ARE GORGEOUS OMG,” a user wrote. Another chimed in: “Queen.”

Fans are just as excited about the campaign as the fashion house. “I immediately fell in love with Jung’s great talent and fantastic personality and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” Nicolas Ghesquiére, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, said in the release.

Aside from her work with Louis Vuitton, Jung has also walked for brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Alberta Ferretti and Schiaparelli, among others.

When she’s not strutting down catwalks in couture, she’s showing off her amazing street style via Instagram — from Chloe ensembles to Adidas kicks.

In fact, Jung recently became the most-followed Korean actress on the platform. According to Forbes, her following surged from 410,000 followers to 15 million over the course of three weeks.

But the speedy rise to fame has been a bit of a wild ride. “I find everything very astonishing,” she told Time in an interview. “The astonishment that things can change so much over such a short span of time. And I also feel grateful so many people worldwide love Sae-byeok as much as I love her.”