At just 22 and 20-years-old, sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey have quite the lengthy list of accomplishments. Not only have they received Beyoncé’s seal of approval (!!), they’ve also been nominated for 3 Grammys, star in comedy series Grown-ish and dropped a next-level music video for their song “Ungodly Hour.” Normal stuff, right?

Well, now the girls are adding yet another impressive role to their already wild resume. Neutrogena announced on March 10 that Chloe X Halle are the brand’s newest ambassadors, joining the likes of Lana Condor, Kerry Washington and Jenna Ortega.

“We’ve always been such huge fans of Neutrogena and all of their products, even their marketing and their advertising. I remember since we were little girls, we would be mesmerized with the iconic face splash. So to be able to be a part of this together, as two black sisters — we’re just so happy,” Chloe tells Us Weekly’s Stylish in an exclusive interview.

Halle echoes the sentiment, adding: “We have always loved beauty, but I think this partnership is still kind of a pinch-me moment for us — it’s a dream come true. Neutrogena has always been a brand that stands for everything we stand for, so we’re grateful to be able to join forces.”

Perhaps the most meaningful aspect of this partnership is a dedication to inclusivity in the beauty space. The “Ungodly Hours” singers will be supporting the launch of the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen, which won’t leave a white cast on deeper skin tones, as their breakout campaign.

“I’m so happy to be a part of Neutrogena, not only as the brand ambassador, but as a fan, too. We’re all included when it comes to beauty, so to have two black girls with locks as a part of the beauty space makes me really proud,” Chloe tells Stylish. “For us, as black women, we have to be able to find products that work for our skin and sometimes that takes a bit of time. So knowing that bigger brands like Neutrogena are putting effort towards being more inclusive is really special.”

While the sisters have just recently made their official foray into the beauty space, they’ve loved skincare and makeup since they were little. And it’s remained a huge part of their relationship. In fact, they’ve influenced one another’s beauty habits quite a bit.

“Chloe is just good with her skin. She remembers to wash her face, to put on sunscreen,” Halle says about her older sister. “She’s taught me that I have to keep up with a routine to see results.”

As for a lesson Halle taught Chloe? Less is more. “I’ll usually do a full face beat with lashes, but I really only need a lip and brow. Halle makes me want to feel more comfortable, truly in my own skin.”

But when the girls are off-screen and simply relaxing, they’ve relied on beauty as a bonding mechanism.

“Halle and I will have these little sleepovers and she’ll do a facial on me or we’ll paint each other’s nails. It’s so fun because we can use loving ourselves as a sister boding moment,” says Chloe. “I think that every woman around the world should do it. We all have a sister, a friend or a best friend. We’re all learning to love and appreciate ourselves more and Neutrogena is taking a step closer to that self-love.”