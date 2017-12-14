Doing well! Beyonce’s proteges, sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, gushed about the 36-year-old Grammy winner while attending the world premiere of the Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, in Hollywood on Wednesday, December 13.

“She’s just a beautiful mother,” Chloe, 19, exclusively told Us Weekly.

The siblings, who were signed by Beyoncé in May 2015 after their cover of her track “Pretty Hurts” went viral, also shared with Us that the “Sorry” songstress has offered her input on their upcoming album.

“I love her so much because she allows us to create freely and be our own true selves and let that shine,” Chloe continued. “Then once we present it to her, she gives her little notes here and there. “So I just love her because we’re always learning.”

As previously reported, Beyoncé welcomed twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, with husband Jay-Z in June. (The couple are also parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 5.)

The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, spoke exclusively to Us about the now family of five. “They are amazing,” the fashion designer, 63, said at the Habitat for Humanity Builder’s Ball in September. “They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy.”

She added: “[Blue’s] doing amazing! She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she’s excited. And she feels responsible for them being there because she prayed for them.”

Indeed, Blue is wholeheartedly embracing her newfound role of big sister. “She’s always picking out cute clothes for them,” an insider told Us in September. “She’ll run up to see how they’re doing. She’s always checking on them and helping take care of them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!