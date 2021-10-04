Helen Mirren isn’t about to let a little rain stop her from walking down the runway! In fact, the 76-year-old actress was unfazed by the weather as she paraded down the L’Oréal catwalk during Paris Fashion Week.

“I’m English, I can do this,” The Queen actress, who rocked a sleek black and pearl suit, told Elle about doing the show in the rain. While the drizzle was par for the course, Mirren, who sported a graphic eye, found herself a bit worried about the whole heel situation.

“I’ll be clomping down [the runway] like a giant,” she told the outlet. “I love them [my shoes], because it’s lovely to suddenly be a few inches taller, especially when you’re surrounded by all these gazelles.” The star walked the runway alongside fellow L’Oréal ambassadors Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, Katherine Langford and more.

The event, which was held on Sunday, October 3, was designed to not only debut new products from the beauty brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, but also shine a light on the company’s Stand Up Against Street Harassment initiative.

“This year’s ‘Le Defile’ will be a remarkable platform for women’s empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program,” L’Oréal Paris’ global brand president, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, said in a statement.

She continued: “Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women (and also men) who share these convictions. I am proud to unite our global family of inspirational spokespeople in celebration of these values.”

The fashion show was also a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beauty brand’s slogan: “Because I’m Worth It.” And Mirren, for her part, has been saying the phrase since 2014, when she was first tapped as an ambassador for the brand. Since then, she has continuously been open and honest about embracing aging — and her natural hair color.

“I was always too lazy to color my hair,” the London native told Allure in March 2020. “I just couldn’t be bothered, honestly.” And even though she normally rocks her icy-colored locks, Mirren isn’t one to shy away from having fun with color — when she feels like it.

At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for example, she dyed her hair pink. But she insisted that “in normal, everyday life, I don’t and never really have [dyed my hair].”