Helen Mirren, 74, is on top of the trends. She’s fully aware of how cool Billie Eilish is — having “discovered her” on YouTube a few years ago and she’s keen on all of the new products hitting the drugstore shelves this spring.

In an interview with Allure, published March 5, 2020, the L’Oréal Paris Brand Ambassador opened up about why she doesn’t want to dye her silver locks and what beauty products she’s loving right now.

First off, Mirren is simply not interested when it comes to doing much to her hair, yet it still always looks fabulous. The Catherine the Great star doesn’t use heat styling tools and lets her hair dry naturally. Oh and hair dye? That’s not her thing.

“I was always too lazy to color my hair,” the London native told the outlet. “I just couldn’t be bothered, honestly.”

Last May, the actress attended the Cannes Film Festival in France sporting an incredible one-shoulder gown and a head of pink hair. Mirren pointed out to Allure that she did change up her locks for the special occasion, but “in normal, everyday life, I don’t, and I never really have [dyed my hair],” she said.

If you’d like to copy Mirren’s beauty routine, listen up! First, she recommends L’Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Rosy Tone Daily Moisturizer (she is an expert on the brand, after all). “If you don’t feel like wearing a lot of makeup, just put on a little bit of that, a mascara and maybe some lip color,” the beauty ambassador advised.

Some of her other makeup bag must-haves include Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick, Radiant Serum Foundation and Lash Magnifying Mascara.

Mirren became an ambassador for the beloved drugstore brand six years ago in 2014 and now, she’s the face of L’Oréal Paris’ new Age Perfect Makeup campaign.

Last September, the iconic actress hit the runway during Paris Fashion Week for the brand’s third-ever runway show, Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, at the historic Monnaie de Paris. For her runway return, the stunner quite literally ran down the catwalk barefoot wearing a stunning black-and-white gown that couldn’t have been any more flattering. We’ll have what she’s having.

