Salut beauté! On Saturday, September 28, L’Oréal Paris held its third-ever runway show, Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, at the historic Monnaie de Paris in France. True to the drugstore brand’s inclusive message, the Paris Fashion Week runway spectacular featured an incredible mix of inspiring actresses, singers, athletes and models.

For the show, L’Oréal Paris partnered with 13 iconic fashion labels like Elie Saab, Balmain, Karl Lagerfeld — and more — for the ultimate celebration of beauty, fashion and, well, Paris! 32 spokesmodels took to the catwalk donning head-turning styles and on-trend makeup looks featuring the brand’s products. There were over 600 attendees (not including the millions who experienced it on social media) including front-row guests like Naomi Campbell, Estelle Lefebure and Louise Bourgoin.

If you missed it on your Instagram feed, there were several iconic moments worth reliving. For starters, brand ambassadors Camila Cabello and Amber Heard made their first-ever appearance at the show, both donning black ensembles that were the perfect combination of edgy and chic. Eva Longoria made hearts melt when she carried her adorable baby son, Santiago, onto the stage during the show’s finale. And Helen Mirren and Andie McDowell returned to the runway full speed ahead (Mirren quite literally ran down the catwalk) to prove that beauty has no age. The two looked next-level stunning!

L’Oréal Paris’ global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse told Women’s Wear Daily, that the fashion show “is the best way for us to carry the message and sense of purpose of the brand, which is women’s empowerment.” And that it does, ever since the event was born three years ago. In 2017, 81-year-old actress and brand ambassador Jane Fonda stole the show and in 2018, Eva Longoria walked the runway just 3 weeks after giving birth!

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of your favorite kickass females making a statement at this year’s Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris fashion show!