If there’s an annual fashion event that we’ve come to love, it’s L’Oreal Paris’ Annual Spring-Summer Fashion Show runway show. Not only does the iconic brand regularly throw down and represent with an A-list army of models (could anyone forget Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda’s appearances last year?), but they also stage the yearly show in memorable locales. This year, SS19’s Le Defile L’Oreal Paris went down on Sunday, September 30, floating on the Seine.

And there were some killer highlights : Andie MacDowell slayed her runway return at a cool 60 years old, proving that supermodels are simply timeless and Eva Longoria made her post-baby debut as well. See the epic moments from the show here!