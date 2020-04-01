Helen Mirren needs your help! The 74-year-old actress is calling on her 814k Instagram followers to help support the UK Intensive Care Society.

On Tuesday, March 31, The Good Liar star posted a selfie from bed without a stitch of makeup or hair product, soft-smiling for the camera in gold-framed glasses.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support at [here]. Thanks so much.”

The actress’s followers praised her in the comments section of the post. One Instagram user said, “This is a wonderful gesture that you’re doing during this COVID-19 pandemic. 👍🏻.” Another fan wrote, “How are you still adorable even with bedhead?!? 🙌🏻✨”

Mirren is no stranger to a no-makeup selfie, but this one’s extra-special because the star wants her followers to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Money donated through the L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador’s National Funding Scheme link will help fund help for intensive care staffs’ mental health, the distribution of “morale-boosting wellbeing packages,” support for patients who survive the virus and more.

The National Funding Scheme has already received over £45,000 from more than 1,000 people.

Many celebs are encouraging fans to give back during the coronavirus pandemic, doing everything from making generous donations to creating DIY face masks for the community.

Hilarie Burton, Christian Siriano and Bethenny Frankel are just a few more of the stars making an impact. The One Tree Hill actress has been sewing face masks for local healthcare workers and has been vocal about the inspiring project on social media.

Ever since NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter asking for personal protective equipment for medical professionals, the former Project Runway star’s been creating masks for healthcare workers on the frontlines.

On Tuesday, March 31, Siriano shared an Instagram update holding an armful of face masks. “Melanie in our office has us up to 600 masks a day and that will be 3,000 just this week!” he wrote. “Thank you everyone for all your wonderful donations we so appreciate you. You can donate at ChristianSiriano.com 💕.”

Real Housewives of New York’s Frankel is actively working to produce 1 million face masks for medical workers through her disaster relief foundation, B Strong.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDCO, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

